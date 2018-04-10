Can't Plant Crops Yet? Blame 'La Niña'

Farmers in southern Minnesota are hoping the temperatures start warming up, so they can start planting in a couple of weeks.

Kent Thiesse, a farm analyst, said: "Every day that goes by, we continue with these cold temperatures and snow cover on the ground, certainly starts to make us get a little nervous, especially for getting corn on the ground."

For the best yields, corn is usually planted in late April to early May, but the frozen ground and constant snow may push that back.

"Certainly you can plant after that date and depending on the growing season, it might turn out fine, and if there are yield reductions it might be fairly minimal." Thiesse said.

What's causing this seemingly never-ending winter? Blame a weakening 'La Niña' weather pattern.



KEYC meteorologist Tom Clements explains: "Now with that weather system the 'La Niña' starting to dissipate, starting to see a return of some warmer water there in the Pacific Ocean, things are starting to return to normal. It's a very slow process, but now we're kind of seeing it, we're starting to see more snow, but we just can't shake that cold air."

So while we really are seeing extended winter conditions this month, Tom thinks we should be pretty normal in May.