Pizza Battle at Toppers

It was like the 'Thunderdome' of pizza making, just without a metal cage.

Employees at Toppers Pizza on Front Street in Mankato tossed and sauced dough for the 2018 'Skin Sprints' competition. They had to first toss the pizza dough, and then put on the sauce... and yes, it had to be done neatly, or else it wouldn't count.

Michaela Menard is the store's general manager. Last year, she competed at the national level and placed 4th. She said: "Getting fourth was something that I would say I was proud of. And definitely I am excited to go and have another chance and maybe even get a better place than fourth."

In June, The winner gets to compete at the pizza chain's national convention for a grand prize of $4,000.