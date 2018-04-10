Sirens To Sound Thursday For National Severe Weather Week

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week Blue Earth County officials are asking residents to stay prepared for possible conditions.



"It's just to make everybody aware of what can go on around here and to be prepared for situations as they arrive," Blue Earth County Chief Deputy Mike Maurer said.



Maurer says varied types of severe weather have been no stranger to Blue Earth and neighboring counties.



"We have flooding, we've had tornadoes, and we've had some blizzard conditions that have had road closings," Maurer said.



But what determines severe weather?



"Severe weather to us can be anything that disrupts general traffic flow, disrupts public safety and can disrupt communities as a whole," he said.



With tornado season soon approaching, statewide tornado drills will take place at 1:45 pm and 6:45 pm this Thursday.



"Though it seems like the weather conditions are favorable right now, that can change dramatically," Maurer said.



The National Weather Service reports an average of 40 tornadoes per year here in Minnesota.



To learn more about severe weather week or how you can participate, visit the MN Department of Public Safety's website.