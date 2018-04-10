Remaining Lake Ice Alters Fish Spawning

A spring struggles to take hold, it's getting to the point where even some lakes in our area may not be clear of ice by fishing opener.



"It's April. It's still hanging around. We're going to need some drastic weather changes which I don't see in the next two weeks. It's going to be stable pattern of cool freezing nights and mild to freezing during the day. That's telling us ice formation on lakes in southern Minnesota is going to hang in there for a while," DNR Fisheries Manager Jack Lauer said.



Fishkills are a potential problem when ice out drifts well into spring, though oxygen levels have remained normal in the DNR's testing.

What will happen for sure is a delay in spawning.

It's nothing the fish haven't dealt with before. In fact 2014 had an extended ice season itself.

However it does delay some of the work the DNR would normally be doing this time of year.



Lauer does expect most of the lakes to be clear by the end of April.

--KEYC News 12.