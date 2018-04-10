Remaining Lake Ice Alters Fish Spawning

The couple's purchases included over $1,000 on Taylor Swift concert tickets and other personal items that did not benefit the nonprofit organization.
The couple's purchases included over $1,000 on Taylor Swift concert tickets and other personal items that did not benefit the nonprofit organization.
The new 27,000 square feet building is nearly three times the size of the current building. It will feature larger exam rooms, lab and diagnostic imaging facilities, a spacious lobby and room to house additional family practice providers in the future.
The new 27,000 square feet building is nearly three times the size of the current building. It will feature larger exam rooms, lab and diagnostic imaging facilities, a spacious lobby and room to house additional family practice providers in the future.
A Westbrook man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Nobles County.
A Westbrook man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Nobles County.
Phillip Mark Reinhart, 37, of Courtland is accused of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, using minors in sexual performance and pornographic work, distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.
Phillip Mark Reinhart, 37, of Courtland is accused of criminal sexual conduct in the first and second degree, using minors in sexual performance and pornographic work, distribution of child pornography and child endangerment.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call of a man standing at the edge of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety says they responded to a call of a man standing at the edge of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge.
A 7 percent cut in funding would take effect in July, affecting more than a quarter of disability service providers receiving funding.
A 7 percent cut in funding would take effect in July, affecting more than a quarter of disability service providers receiving funding.
Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.