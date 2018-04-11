KEYC - Eat, Move, Sleep, and Other Basic Ways To Handle Stress

Eat, Move, Sleep, and Other Basic Ways To Handle Stress

Dr. Bob Olson with Mankato Clinic joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about how one can handle stressful situations by staying positive, eating three meals a day, sleeping eight hours every night, and exercising at least thirty minutes a day. 

