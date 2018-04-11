KEYC - Kenyon Man Killed In Rice County Crash

Kenyon Man Killed In Rice County Crash

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A Kenyon man is killed in a crash involving a semi in Rice County.
It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 61-year-old William Blose was westbound on Highway 60 at Jenkins Avenue when he crossed the center line and collided with a semi.
Blose was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.