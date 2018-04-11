Kenyon Man Killed In Rice County Crash

Authorities in New Ulm say an investigation is underway following the euthanization of a cat at a no-kill shelter.
The couple's purchases included over $1,000 on Taylor Swift concert tickets and other personal items that did not benefit the nonprofit organization.
A spring struggles to take hold, it's getting to the point where even some lakes in our area may not be clear of ice by fishing opener
The new 27,000 square feet building is nearly three times the size of the current building. It will feature larger exam rooms, lab and diagnostic imaging facilities, a spacious lobby and room to house additional family practice providers in the future.
A Westbrook man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Nobles County.
A Kenyon man is killed in a crash involving a semi in Rice County. It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Northbound lanes of 169 north of St. Peter reopened around 6:20 Sunday night.
Olsen has made appearances on CNBC, FOX Business and other networks to share economic analysis.
