Cat Brought To Brown County Humane Society Euthanized, Investigation Underway

Authorities in New Ulm say an investigation is underway following the euthanization of a cat brought to a no-kill shelter.

The Brown County Humane Society says the feline was brought into the shelter late last week and had no tags or identification. The cat's vaccination history was also unknown.

The shelter says the cat was placed into quarantine when it began behaving erratically and allegedly bit one of the volunteers. That raised concern for possible rabies, which that staff member was not vaccinated for.

The humane society says they made the decision to euthanize the cat in order to test for rabies.

The shelter went on to say the decision was not made lightly and that they have a responsibility to protect their volunteers.