KEYC - Lake Crystal Chamber Warns Of Counterfeit Bills

Lake Crystal Chamber Warns Of Counterfeit Bills

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
The Lake Crystal Chamber is spreading the word on counterfeit cash circulating in the city.
MinnStar Bank is warning the public of fake $100 bills being passed in the area.
Business owners are reminded to be on alert for the fake currency and are warned not to accept any counterfeit cash.