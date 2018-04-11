KEYC - Construction On Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway Project Begins

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Detours on the Highway 14/15 New Ulm Gateway Project begin today--this after last week's snow caused the project to be delayed.
Highway 14/15 from Broadway Street to Nicollet County Road 21, including the bridge over Front Street, will be closed.
Motorists will be detoured from Highway 14 to Nicollet County Road 37/20th Street South to Broadway Street until October.