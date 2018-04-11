External Review of BEA Response to Alleged Assault Complete

An external review of the Blue Earth Area School District's response to an alleged assault late last year find no wrongdoing.



Results of the independent investigation conducted by Soldo Consulting in Woodbury, were listed in a confidential memorandum last month.



The case stems from the arrest of four teens accused of assaulting another teen at a party back in October.



The attack was first reported to the school three weeks later, but parents accused the school of responding slowly and inappropriately after the alleged attackers were allowed to play in a state football game.



The investigator concluded that the district conducted timely and thorough investigations of the alleged assault after being notified of the incident.

--KEYC NEWS 12