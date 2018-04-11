SCC Nursing Programs Receive National Accreditation

The Accrediting Commission for Education in Nursing announced Wednesday the accreditation of South Central College's nursing programs.

Both the North Mankato and Faribault campuses have been offering nursing courses since the early 60s and received state accreditation a few years back.

One of the requirements for national accreditation is an average pass rate of 75 percent over a three year period for grads taking the licensure examination for the first time.

Last year, SCC's pass rate was just over 97 percent for its Professional Nursing Program, and 90 percent for the Practical Nursing Program.

The process began in 2011, and is required by the Minnesota Board of Nursing.

SCC's president says the accreditation will allow students and staff to work closer with hospitals and clinics around the area.



"The faculty and staff are excited. The whole college supports nursing education and to receive this accreditation, it's really just a feather in a bonnet for everyone here at the college who's worked hard to make it happen."



SCC is accepting applications until the end of May for students wishing to enroll in a nursing program this fall and will host three information sessions beginning April 30th.

North Mankato Campus-

Monday, April 30th: 9-11 a.m. in E123

Monday. May 14, 9-11 a.m. in E119

Thursday, May 31, 9-11 a.m. in E119

Faribault Campus-

Wednesday, May 16, 9-11 a.m. in C110

Thursday, May 24, 1-3 p.m. in C110

- KEYC 12