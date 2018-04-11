Don't Go To The Library, Let The Library Come To You!

It may seem like an old fashioned concept, but the bookmobile is alive and well.



Today is National Bookmobile Day. To celebrate, North Mankato's Taylor Library bookmobile has hit the road, making stops in Nicollet and the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota. This library on wheels has more than just books, there is a computer with a printer and internet access, DVDs and audio books.



Librarian-on-wheels Amy Hunt said: "Some days I feel kind of like the ice cream truck. People come on and their little kids eyes just get huge and they're so excited and they just run in and start pulling books off the shelves and they just get really excited."



There are over 930 bookmobiles across the country providing media to those who might not have access to a library branch.