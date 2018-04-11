Ground Breaks for Giant Museum in Blue Earth

The City of Blue Earth is taking a giant step towards bringing in more tourism.

Ground broke Wednesday morning for Blue Earth's Giant Welcome Center and museum.

The new building will stand in front of the Green Giant statue. Inside visitors will find chamber of commerce offices, tourist information, a gift shop and a museum.

The hope is the building will attract more people to Blue Earth and surrounding areas.

"We'll be at the front door welcoming people from all over the world coming in from I-90, Highway 16 and 169, so we're at a perfect location," Executive Director of the Blue Earth Chamber of Commerce Cindy Lyon said.

Work is expected to begin after April 16, and the building is set to be completed by October 1.

--KEYC News 12