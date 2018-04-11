Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Helps Veterans Get Connected

Authorities in New Ulm say an investigation is underway following the euthanization of a cat at a no-kill shelter.
Authorities in New Ulm say an investigation is underway following the euthanization of a cat at a no-kill shelter.
The couple's purchases included over $1,000 on Taylor Swift concert tickets and other personal items that did not benefit the nonprofit organization.
The couple's purchases included over $1,000 on Taylor Swift concert tickets and other personal items that did not benefit the nonprofit organization.
The Lake Crystal Chamber is spreading the word on counterfeit cash circulating in the city.
The Lake Crystal Chamber is spreading the word on counterfeit cash circulating in the city.
The case stems from the arrest of four teens accused of assaulting another teen at a party back in October.
The case stems from the arrest of four teens accused of assaulting another teen at a party back in October.
A spring struggles to take hold, it's getting to the point where even some lakes in our area may not be clear of ice by fishing opener
A spring struggles to take hold, it's getting to the point where even some lakes in our area may not be clear of ice by fishing opener
A Kenyon man is killed in a crash involving a semi in Rice County. It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
A Kenyon man is killed in a crash involving a semi in Rice County. It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The Lohman's adopted Elvis four months ago as a Christmas gift for the kids from the humane society. The family says the received all his vaccinations.
The Lohman's adopted Elvis four months ago as a Christmas gift for the kids from the humane society. The family says the received all his vaccinations.