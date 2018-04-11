Gusties Split with St. John's in MIAC Opener

The event, set for June 19th-23rd, will give local fans a chance to catch Mankato-great and national champion pitcher Coley Ries in action!
St. John's won game one 5-0. GAC earned the 2-1 victory in game two.
"I really think we're going to be able to control the ball better on offense."
MSU extended its win streak to 10-games, improving to 20-7 (15-3).
The Mankato West tennis team battled Burnsville Friday afternoon.
Mankato won't sneak up on any teams after flipping the script last year to not only win the conference, but host a playoff game.
Thanks to Gustavus Adolphus College, the St. Peter and Mankato West boys tennis teams were able to take the court in St. Peter for a friendly scrimmage on Thursday.
“It was awesome to be in a different setting and not have the stresses of school and being a college student. We just got to focus on soccer, and being with each other, and making those relationships.”
