Gusties Split with St. John's in MIAC Opener

The Gustavus Adolphus baseball team opened conference play Wednesday afternoon in St. Peter.
The Gusties played host to the nationally-ranked Johnnies in a MIAC double header.
St. John's won game one 5-0. GAC earned the 2-1 victory in game two.