Peppers to Host Pro Softball Series this Summer

This summer, the Mankato Peppers will host a five day, six game National Pro Fastpitch series between the Chicago Bandits and Beijing Shougang Eagles at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

The event, set for June 19th-23rd, will give local fans a chance to catch Mankato-great and national champion pitcher Coley Ries in action!

The D-II National Player of the Year inked a deal with the Bandits in November after spending last summer with the now defunct Texas Charge.

Tickets for this summer's event go on sale Thursday, April 12th and can be purchased on the Peppers' website: https://www.mankatopeppers.com/

Proceeds from this event go to the Mankato Peppers youth softball association.