Winter That Won't Go Away Delaying Construction At The Frank

The Northwoods League action this summer will come with new players, as usual. The difference is they'll be playing at a newly renovated Franklin Rogers Park.

But Mother Nature isn't playing ball.



"Unfortunately we got a snowfall last weekend and this weekend it looks like. It's a little nerve wracking around here, but May 29th we have home opener," Mankato Moondogs GM Austin Link said.

Work continued today, as the outline of a field takes shape, bringing it to grade. And there's a chance that not everything will be ready to go.

"The dog pound will be completed by then, but that's one of the things that's kind of pushed back right now as we get closer to home opener. All the concrete and more important things, like a field and fence that need to be done first," Link said.

The good news is that the city of Mankato opted for an artificial turf, so no need to wait for the sod to take. Though construction of the turf has its own set of obstacles.

"We don't need any grass to grow in, we just need to be in the 45-50 degree temperature so the glue on the turf can get in place," Link said.

After this season, another round of construction will begin at the Frank, this time focusing on everything but the field.

