MSU Hosts Lectures By Famous Archaeologists

Latin American archaeologist Dr. Edwin Barnhart joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about his lecture series on ancient cultures in the Americas.

The Lectures will be held on MSU's campus. The first one, on the Tarascans, will be on Thursday, April 12th at 2:00 p.m. in the Centennial Student Union room 201.

For information on the other lectures,click here.

--KEYC News 12