35-Year-Old Mankato Man Facing Drug Charges

A 35-year-old man is facing 6 felony charges following a drug bust at a Mankato home.

The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force searched the home Monday after receiving a report of suspicious activity.

During the search, authorities allegedly found numerous drug paraphernalia, including over 113 grams of cocaine, over 15 grams of methamphetamine and about 67 grams of marijuana.

The homeowner, John Honetschlager, of Mankato, is facing six charges, including three counts of first degree drug sales.