35-Year-Old Mankato Man Facing Drug Charges

The Lohman's adopted Elvis four months ago as a Christmas gift for the kids from the humane society. The family says the received all his vaccinations.
The Lohman's adopted Elvis four months ago as a Christmas gift for the kids from the humane society. The family says the received all his vaccinations.
Authorities in New Ulm say an investigation is underway following the euthanization of a cat at a no-kill shelter.
Authorities in New Ulm say an investigation is underway following the euthanization of a cat at a no-kill shelter.
Mother Nature isn't playing ball
Mother Nature isn't playing ball
The Lake Crystal Chamber is spreading the word on counterfeit cash circulating in the city.
The Lake Crystal Chamber is spreading the word on counterfeit cash circulating in the city.
The new museum and office building will stand in front of the Green Giant statue.
The new museum and office building will stand in front of the Green Giant statue.
Sixth graders at Fairmont Elementary School filled the hallway with their cheers to surprise their math teacher with the Golden Apple Award.
Sixth graders at Fairmont Elementary School filled the hallway with their cheers to surprise their math teacher with the Golden Apple Award.