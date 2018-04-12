Over $50,000 Raised For MN Pheasants, Inc. Blue Earth County Chapter

Thanks to generous donors, The Minnesota Pheasants Blue Earth County Chapter is able to continue its efforts to support local wildlife.

Over 500 area outdoor enthusiasts attended the local chapter's 32nd Minnesota Pheasants Banquet last week, netting over $50,000 for local wildlife.

The funds will go toward the addition of around 900 acres of habitat in the Blue Earth County area.

Since its inception, the local chapter has raised over 1 million dollars toward the restoration or acquisition of over 3.000 acres of land.