Weather Delays Highway 22 Construction Near Beauford

MnDOT is pushing back the project start date on Highway 22 from Beauford to Blue Earth County Road 15 to April 30. Construction was originally scheduled to begin Monday.

During construction, traffic will be detoured east on County Road 10 and north on County Road 83.

Businesses on Highway 22 north of County Road 15 will still be open and accessible for business.

This phase of Highway 22 construction is an extension of the 2017 project that was completed from Mapleton to County Road 10 at Beauford.