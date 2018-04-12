Local Government Officials Meet in Preparation for 2020 Census

Local residents may not need to worry about the 2020 Census just yet, but for agents collecting that information, it's never too early to start preparing.



Staff from local governments all across Southern Minnesota gathered at the University of Minnesota Extension in Mankato today to prepare for the 2020 Census.

Minnesota's State Demographer was on hand to present procedures for the upcoming population survey.

The Census determines how local and national legislative districts are drawn and is also a factor in decisions related to state and federal funding distribution.



"We're really hoping to bring people together, to educate them about the census now," said Susan Browner, Demographer for Minnesota and presenter at today's meeting. "Then when it's time to promote we're all on the same page and ready to go around 2020."



Minnesota will have online Census response available for the first time when the survey begins in 2020.



----KEYC News 12