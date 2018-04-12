MIDDAY EXPERT: Spring Cleaning Your Devices

A 35-year-old man is facing 6 felony charges following a drug bust at a Mankato home.

A 35-year-old man is facing 6 felony charges following a drug bust at a Mankato home.

The Lohman's adopted Elvis four months ago as a Christmas gift for the kids from the humane society. The family says the received all his vaccinations.

The Lohman's adopted Elvis four months ago as a Christmas gift for the kids from the humane society. The family says the received all his vaccinations.

Authorities in New Ulm say an investigation is underway following the euthanization of a cat at a no-kill shelter.

Authorities in New Ulm say an investigation is underway following the euthanization of a cat at a no-kill shelter.

Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.

Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.

Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.

Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - In this June 29, 2016 file photo, a man holds a bag of synthetic marijuana in Houston. In a report released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three ...

(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - In this June 29, 2016 file photo, a man holds a bag of synthetic marijuana in Houston. In a report released Tuesday, April 10, 2018, fake marijuana likely contaminated with rat poison has killed three ...

Winter That Won't Go Away Delaying Construction At The Frank

Winter That Won't Go Away Delaying Construction At The Frank

A June trial has been scheduled for a woman whose sport utility vehicle collided with a car in northwest Iowa, fatally injuring the car driver and his 5-year-old son.