KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Spring Cleaning Your Devices

MIDDAY EXPERT: Spring Cleaning Your Devices

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Steve Van Dinter with Verizon Wireless joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips on spring cleaning your devices. He also brought a few examples of the latest and greatest tech features available. 