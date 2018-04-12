Sleepy Eye Woman Celebrates Her 103rd Birthday

Veronica Johanneck was joined by family and friends at the Lake Villa Apartments in Sleepy Eye to celebrate her birthday this afternoon.

Johanneck is a native of Wabasso where she raised her family and worked as a cook at St. Anne's school for more than 20 years. She moved to Sleepy Eye in 2009.

Her three daughters all attended her party today and had Johanneck reminiscing about when she turned 100.

"I had a big birthday party when I was 100 years old. A very big party. In fact the girls gave it in Sleepy Eye," Johanneck said.

In addition to spending time with friends and family, Veronica enjoyed spending her winters in Arizona with her late husband Norbert after they both retired in 1975.

--KEYC News 12