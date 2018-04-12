KEYC - Tornado Sirens Sound Twice For Statewide Drill

The tornado sirens heard Thursday afternoon are part of a statewide drill.

Tornado drills were held across the state for Severe Weather Awareness week.

The purpose of the week is to inform and prepare citizens about the potential hazards of severe weather.

Along with the 1:45 p.m. drill, another drill will take place at 6:45 p.m.

