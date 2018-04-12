KEYC - Minnesota Lynx Draft New Richland Native Carlie Wagner

Former New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva standout and Gopher, Carlie Wagner was drafted by the defending WNBA champion, Minnesota Lynx!
Minnesota selected Wagner with the 12th pick in the 3rd round of the WNBA draft (36th overall).
The 2014 Minnesota Miss Basketball won two state titles with the NRHEG Panthers.