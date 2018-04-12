KEYC - Defending Big 9 Champs Open Season With Win Over Mayo

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato girls lacrosse team played host to Rochester Mayo Thursday.

Mankato wins 16-11.

Shelby Lund and Hanna Helms each scored four goals, while Alexis Peterson scored three. 

Six different players scored for Mankato. 

Mankato returns to action on Monday, on the road against Owatonna.

