KEYC - Cougars Win Home Opener Over Cross-Town Rivals

Cougars Win Home Opener Over Cross-Town Rivals

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Mankato East baseball team battled Mankato West Thursday afternoon for the squad's home opener.

Mankato East wins 6-1 over the Scarlets.

The Cougars Jack Clifford pitched five innings and allowed zero earned runs. 

The junior also recorded eight strikeouts, and no walks.

--KEYC News 12