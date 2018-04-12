Eleven Scarlets to Continue Athletic Careers

Thursday morning at Mankato West eleven athletes were joined by their families and friends in the auditorium as they signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Courtney Bloemke, hockey (St. Scholastica)

Jack Brown, track and field (UW-Eau Claire)

Briggs Carlson, softball (University of Northwestern)

Griffin Corbett, basketball (St. John's)

Sydney Douglas, tennis (Gustavus Adolphus College)

Zachary Jakes, football (Gustavus Adolphus College)

Rylan Moser, football (UW-Stout)

Dustin Mueller, football (UW-Stout)

Jordan Romnes, lacrosse (Upper Iowa)

Jenni Schwartz, track and field (UW-Eau Claire)

Henry Simpson, swimming and diving (University of South Dakota)