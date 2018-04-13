Mapleton Woman Collides With Squad Car After Pursuit

A Mapleton woman collides with a squad car after leading authorities on a pursuit in Le Sueur County.

It happened just before 11:30 last night.

The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 32-year-old April Valliant was seen driving in the wrong lane of traffic and refused to stop for emergency lights.

The report says she was driving erratically before going into the ditch.

Authorities say she then drove back up onto County Road 28 and was struck by the squad car.

Both Valliant and the driver of the Le Sueur County Sheriff's squad car, Joseph Kern were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Valliant was not wearing a seatbelt.

She is in custody at the Le Sueur County Jail awaiting charges.