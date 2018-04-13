Mapleton Woman Collides With Squad Car After Pursuit

A Mapleton woman collides with a squad car after leading authorities on a pursuit in Le Sueur County.
MnDoT will not be pre–treating the roads before Friday, because the rain will wash the salt brine away.
Minnesota selected the former NRHEG standout with the 12th pick in the 3rd round of the WNBA draft (36th overall).
A 35-year-old man is facing 6 felony charges following a drug bust at a Mankato home.
Thursday morning at Mankato West eleven athletes were joined by their families and friends in the auditorium as they signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources voted down an amendment that could have created fines in the tens of thousands of dollars
The Dam Store located near the Rapidan Dam Park might be the best place to get fresh pie.
