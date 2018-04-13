KEYC - Xcel Energy Increasing Staffing For Winter Storm

Xcel Energy Increasing Staffing For Winter Storm

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Xcel Energy is increasing its staffing across the state ahead of this weekend's snowstorm.
Over 250 employees will be on standby this weekend in Minnesota and North and South Dakota.
Crews are preparing for strong winds, coupled with ice and snow that could cause power outages.
You can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting your outage online or by phone.
