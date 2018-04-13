LCWM High School Prom Postponed Due To Weather

A night of dancing, gowns and glamour...



"It's something I've always been super excited for and being on prom committee and getting to plan it is just super exciting," Mackenzie Donovon, junior at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School, said.

To be replaced by ice, winds and an estimated 10-inches of snow.



"Who would think that in the middle of April we'd have a major snow storm?," LCWM High School Principal Mike Thofson said.

This weekend's winter storm conditions has led to the cancellation and postponement of many area events. Including one of the most anticipated nights of the school year for juniors and seniors alike at LCWM.

"We had been in contact with the National Weather Service to find out what they were thinking," Thofson said.

And the only thing clear about the upcoming forecast was the decision to postpone tomorrow's event to a later date.

"Our main concern was safety. We wanted to make sure the kids would be safe," he said.

But it's not just the students involved in a night like this.

"They were worried about a lot of other stuff like their tuxes and their flowers. It was just a lot of calming them down like, 'you're gonna find a different place. It's going to be okay,'" Donovon said.

After plenty of calls, rescheduling and detailed planning on many ends, this year's prom proved to be a community effort more than ever before.

"We're going to make this work.The kids are going to be safe and they're going to have a great experience," Thofson said.

Proving that prom, especially in Minnesota, always turns to be a time to remember.



LCWM's prom is scheduled to be held Saturday, April 28.