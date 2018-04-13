Consolidated Communications Awards Grants to Non-profits

Consolidated Communications awarded $172,500 in grants to 21 non–profits around the Greater Mankato Area.

The Community Fund grants go to organizations to support critical community needs and education.

Some groups receiving the grants include ECHO Food Shelf, MRCI, and the Boys and Girls Club of Mankato.

The organizations were presented the awards Friday afternoon at a grant reception.

"It's a really great way for us to stay connected to the community to support the community, and make it a really vibrant place to live and work," corporate communications manager Chastity Valvick said.

The company has given a total of $5.5 million since the community fund started in 1963.