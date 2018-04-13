"Connecting Kids" Program Receives Equipment From Public

Community members brought in used golf clubs, helmets and other items to support an annual event put on by United Way.



The annual "Used Equipment Drive" collects gently handled sporting equipment and benefits United Way's "Connecting Kids" program which provides scholarships for children K-12 who participate in out-of-school activities.

The first 50 individuals or families to bring something in received a $5 Scheels gift card.

United Way says they're excited about the response.



United Way communications and marketing director Laura Murray said "We've had the used equipment drive going on for several years now. It keeps getting bigger and better every year. We're really excited that the community gets behind this event."

If you were unable to drop something off, United Way is always accepting supplies throughout the year.

- KEYC 12