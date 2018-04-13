MSU Hosts 2nd Annual "Kato Ninja Warrior"

A Mapleton woman collides with a squad car after leading authorities on a pursuit in Le Sueur County.
The Dam Store located near the Rapidan Dam Park might be the best place to get fresh pie.
A night of dancing, gowns and glamour... "It's something I've always been super excited for and being on prom committee and getting to plan it is just super exciting,"
MnDoT will not be pre–treating the roads before Friday, because the rain will wash the salt brine away.
Minnesota selected the former NRHEG standout with the 12th pick in the 3rd round of the WNBA draft (36th overall).
A 35-year-old man is facing 6 felony charges following a drug bust at a Mankato home.
