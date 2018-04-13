Mankato Native To Make UFC Debut Saturday In Arizona

One Mankato man will be representing his city inside the octagon Saturday.



31–year–old Dan "The Hitman" Moret will be making his UFC debut in Glendale, Arizona.

Moret is 13-3 in his MMA career and will battle Gilbert "Durinho" Burns from Brazil who is 12-2.

The former Mankato East wrestler will be sporting his community with a personalized mouth guard.

You can watch his fight live inside his local sponsor, Rounders Sports Bar & Grill beginning at 2:30 p.m. central time or online through UFC Fight Pass.

