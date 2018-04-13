KEYC - Ag Groups Reach Out To Congressional Candidates

Ag Groups Reach Out To Congressional Candidates

By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
With Congressman Tim Walz running for governor, ag groups are trying to get his potential replacements up to speed on the issues facing the industry.
 
Harold Wolle's shop office on his farm in Watonwan County was its own little farm forum today, as Democratic candidate for congress Dan Feehan stopped by on the invitation of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association. They all the hot button issues, including the controversial new tariff policy.
 
The group did the same with Democrat Rich Wright and Republican frontrunner Jim Hagedorn on Tuesday, as they try to plug in with their future lawmaker, whomever they may be, before they head off to Washington. With the farm bill fresh in the back of everyone's mind.
 
Feehan made it a point to discuss health care, with many farm families paying more than $40,000 a year in premiums.

