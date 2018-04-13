St. Peter Tennis Improves to 5-0 This Season

Saints win 7-0 over New Prague.
The Mankato West softball team battled the nationally ranked Prior Lake Lakers on Thursday at Scarlet Field.
Thursday morning at Mankato West eleven athletes were joined by their families and friends in the auditorium as they signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.
Six different players scored for Mankato.
Jack Clifford recorded eight strikeouts in five innings.
Minnesota selected the former NRHEG standout with the 12th pick in the 3rd round of the WNBA draft (36th overall).
The event, set for June 19th-23rd, will give local fans a chance to catch Mankato-great and national champion pitcher Coley Ries in action!
St. John's won game one 5-0. GAC earned the 2-1 victory in game two.
