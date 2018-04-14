KEYC - Business and Church Cancellations

Business and Church Cancellations

The following are business and church cancellations as reported to KEYC News 12.  Editors note: with travel not advised and many road closures and with plow crews being pulled from the roads, just assume it's safer to stay home.

Belgrade Avenue Church- services cancelled Sunday

Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapidan- closed Sunday.

Albion Lutheran Church: Canceled; church and Sunday school cancelled
City of Faribault: Snow Emergency in Effect; No parking on city streets from 1am to 8am.
Immanuel Lutheran-Mankato: No evening activities; No Saturday Church Service
Mayo Clinic Mankato: Closed Saturday; Urgent Care and Express Care at Hy-Vee
Mayo Clinic Springfield: Closed Saturday; Urgent Care

Sons of Norway - Mankato: No Saturday evening activities

First Congregational Church in Waseca: All Sunday Services and Activities Cancelled

Mankato Clinic, Mankato: Both Urgent Care Sites Closed Saturday

Grace Community Church, New Ulm: No Sunday Services

Faith Lutheran Church, Madelia: No Sunday School or Worship

MDHA Spring Fling: Postponed until May 5

Trinity Lutheran Church, Madelia: No Sunday Services

St. Paul Lutheran Church, North Mankato: No Saturday Services

Bemis Healthcare Packaging in Mankato: All scheduled work for Sunday April 15th (3rd shift, 1st shift and 2nd shift) has been cancelled

First United Methodist Church New Ulm: No Sunday Services

St. John Lutheran Church, Rapidan: No Sunday Worship or Sunday School

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Wells: No Sunday Service

Cornerstone UMC, Lake Crystal: No Sunday Services

River Hills Mall: Closed Saturday