Woman Rescues Loon on Mankato Bridge

Much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are under a blizzard warning as more snow and very strong winds will move through Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing roads in parts of the area.

Much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are under a blizzard warning as more snow and very strong winds will move through Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing roads in parts of the area.

Editors note: with travel not advised and many road closures and with plow crews being pulled from the roads, just assume it's safer to stay home.

Editors note: with travel not advised and many road closures and with plow crews being pulled from the roads, just assume it's safer to stay home.

The former Mankato East wrestler will be sporting his community with a personalized mouth guard.

The former Mankato East wrestler will be sporting his community with a personalized mouth guard.

A Mapleton woman collides with a squad car after leading authorities on a pursuit in Le Sueur County.

A Mapleton woman collides with a squad car after leading authorities on a pursuit in Le Sueur County.

A night of dancing, gowns and glamour... "It's something I've always been super excited for and being on prom committee and getting to plan it is just super exciting,"

A night of dancing, gowns and glamour... "It's something I've always been super excited for and being on prom committee and getting to plan it is just super exciting,"

A 35-year-old man is facing 6 felony charges following a drug bust at a Mankato home.

A 35-year-old man is facing 6 felony charges following a drug bust at a Mankato home.

(Dodge County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Dodge County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Lois Riess, of Blooming Prairie, Minn., who is being sought in connection with the killing of a Florida woman. Riess is charged in th...

A Minnesota woman who is wanted in connection with her husband's death is now a suspect in the killing of a Florida woman.