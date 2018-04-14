KEYC - Over 400 Crashes Reported Statewide

Over 400 Crashes Reported Statewide

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting more than 400 crashes from midnight to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Of those crashes, 22 are with injury, two with serious injury in Brainerd and St, Cloud and one fatal crash in Medina.

They are reporting 442 vehicle spinouts and eight jackknifed semis.