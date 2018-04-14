Update: Road Closures in Southern Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed portions of Interstate 90 and Highway 60 due to blizzard conditions. These closures will remain in effect until further notice.

The locations of gate closures includes: Interstate 90 at Jackson, west to the South Dakota border. Highway 60 from St. James to Worthington. Highway 60 from Mankato to St. James. Interstate 90 from Blue Earth to Jackson.

Other state highways will be closing in the following counties: Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Waseca, Rock, Nobles, Jackson, Cottonwood, Watonwan, western Brown and Martin. Check www.511mn.org for these additional closures.

Motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve and MnDOT reopens the roads.

Motorists should plan accordingly. When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

-KEYC News 12