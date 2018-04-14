Fun in the Snow

Here's some fun photos that were sent to us.

In Mankato....here's Kate Pitts' dog enjoying the snow near Kennedy School.

And so is Linda Prahl's pup in Garden City....lucky he's not getting buried! Looks like he just wants to play!

And this photo takes the cake: Keisha Caraway of Madelia caught her husband snowblowing in shorts....she says he's ready for spring.....like most of us!

Then Scott Nelsen had a good idea after shoveling his driving.....

A red lobster was seen performing in Lincoln Park in Mankato...and finally Kaylee Fennern's expression captures what many of us are all feeling!

Thanks for all of the great photos!

-KEYC News 12