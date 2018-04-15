KEYC - Sunday AM Update: Many Roads Remain Closed

Sunday AM Update: Many Roads Remain Closed

MANKATO , MINN. -

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed portions of several roadways in southcentral and southwestern Minnesota.

As of 6:45 AM Sunday, I-90 remains closed from the South Dakota border to just east of Blue Earth.  Highway 60 is closed from the Highway 169 junction outside Mankato to the Iowa border, Highway 14 is closed from the junction of Highway 71 west of Springfield to New Ulm.  Minnesota Highway 15 is closed from the Iowa border to Winthrop, Minnesota Highway 4 is closed from Fairfax south to the Iowa border.  

Check www.511mn.org for these additional closures.

Motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve and MnDOT reopens the roads.

MN DOT says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

