Sunday AM Update: Many Roads Remain Closed

Editors note: with travel not advised and many road closures and with plow crews being pulled from the roads, just assume it's safer to stay home.
MN DOT says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
Much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are under a blizzard warning as more snow and very strong winds will move through Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing roads in parts of the area.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed portions of Interstate 90 and Highway 60 due to blizzard conditions
