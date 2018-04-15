More Than 500 Crashes Reported Statewide

MN DOT says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed portions of Interstate 90 and Highway 60 due to blizzard conditions
Much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are under a blizzard warning as more snow and very strong winds will move through Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing roads in parts of the area.
You the viewers did a great job sending us photos of the storm
Earlier today Jed Falgren from MNDOT talked about the road condition. -KEYC news 12
