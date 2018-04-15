KEYC - Spring Clean-Up Delayed for North Mankato

Spring Clean-Up Delayed for North Mankato

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Spring Cleanup has been delayed one week.

:Here is the new schedule:

The Valley will be–April 23–27, and Hilltop–April 30–May 4

The change will allow City Staff to clean up after the blizzard.

Questions may be directed to City staff during regular business hours.

