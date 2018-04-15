Spring Clean-Up Delayed for North Mankato

MN DOT says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed portions of Interstate 90 and Highway 60 due to blizzard conditions

Much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa are under a blizzard warning as more snow and very strong winds will move through Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is closing roads in parts of the area.

(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner). A line of thunderstorms pass over a barn near Baldwin City, Kan., Friday, April 13, 2018. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning.

A potent spring storm system that's expected to persist through the weekend raked across the Plains and Midwest Friday, spawning at least one tornado in Arkansas as blizzard conditions blanked much of the Northern...