No Travel Advisories Lifted

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory for the following counties: Rock, Nobles, Jackson, Cottonwood, Martin, Watonwan and the western half of Brown.

With this announcement, all roads in southwest and southcentral Minnesota have been removed from the no travel advisory. Motorists should still use extreme caution, as slippery roads and snow and ice compaction continue to make travel difficult throughout the NIGHT.

MnDOT reminds motorists to be patient while snowplow operators work to improve driving conditions. The majority of snowplow crashes take place during "clean up" when motorists resume their normal speeds.

The public can view winter road conditions from real–time plow cameras available through the www.511mn.org website.

-KEYC News 12