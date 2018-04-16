Annual Ice Show Pulls Characters From Belle and The Beast

MN DOT says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
MN DOT says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page
Now you the viewers had some fun in the snow and shared many of your pictures with us. Here's just a sample of the many you shared
Now you the viewers had some fun in the snow and shared many of your pictures with us. Here's just a sample of the many you shared
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed portions of Interstate 90 and Highway 60 due to blizzard conditions
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed portions of Interstate 90 and Highway 60 due to blizzard conditions
Course owner Brooke Lindor is antsy to get the course open and knows all her members are getting the itch to play.
Course owner Brooke Lindor is antsy to get the course open and knows all her members are getting the itch to play.
A Mapleton woman collides with a squad car after leading authorities on a pursuit in Le Sueur County.
A Mapleton woman collides with a squad car after leading authorities on a pursuit in Le Sueur County.
A small business is getting a big boost and success tastes pretty good.
A small business is getting a big boost and success tastes pretty good.
The festival showcases films made both by professionals as well as students in the national and international arenas.
The festival showcases films made both by professionals as well as students in the national and international arenas.