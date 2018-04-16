More Than 600 Crashes Reported

The Minnesota State Patrol says statewide Friday at midnight thru Sunday at 8:45pm there were 630 crashes.

69 with injury, 3 with serious injury in Brainerd, St. Cloud, and Eden Prairie and 1 fatal in Medina and 1 fatal in Minneapolis.

There were 1,182 vehicle off road/spin outs and 20 jackknifed semis due to the snow storm.

In Mankato, emergency officials responded to about 75 disabled or motor vehicle accidents between Saturday morning to Monday morning.

-KEYC News 12