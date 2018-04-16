More Than 400 Flights Cancelled

Over 400 flights were canceled over the weekend in Minneapolis due to the spring blizzard.

Airport officials say the snow was coming down too fast to keep the runways clear or the planes deiced.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says 469 flights were canceled before one runway reopened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday night. He says crews did work overnight to get others reopened.

The snowfall is part of a storm system stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.

At least three deaths have been attributed to the weather in Wisconsin, Nebraska and Louisiana.

-KEYC News 12